The Liberty Flames (27-8) host the Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) at on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

In Liberty's 29 games with a set total, 13 have hit the over (44.8%).

So far this season, the Flames have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread.

Liberty's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than Wisconsin's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.8 140.2 60.5 124.3 135.6 Wisconsin 65.4 140.2 63.8 124.3 129.6

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

Liberty has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of Flames' last 10 games have hit the over.

The 74.8 points per game the Flames put up are 11 more points than the Badgers allow (63.8).

Liberty has a 14-8 record against the spread and a 23-4 record overall when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits

Liberty Wisconsin 19-1 Home Record 10-6 6-6 Away Record 5-6 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.9 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

