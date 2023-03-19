The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will compete with the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This matchup tips off at 9:40 PM.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 52.9% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Gonzaga has a 25-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.

The 87.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68).

When Gonzaga puts up more than 68 points, it is 25-2.

TCU Stats Insights

This season, TCU has a 14-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 39th.

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 75.1 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

TCU has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.4 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Gonzaga has played better at home this year, averaging 92.9 points per game, compared to 84.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Bulldogs surrender 69.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 78.4 on the road.

When playing at home, Gonzaga is draining 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in road games (40%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison

TCU is scoring more points at home (77.9 per game) than on the road (72.4).

The Horned Frogs are allowing fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than on the road (76.3).

Beyond the arc, TCU drains fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.4), and makes a lower percentage on the road (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) as well.

Gonzaga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/6/2023 San Francisco W 84-73 Orleans Arena 3/7/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 77-51 Orleans Arena 3/17/2023 Grand Canyon W 82-70 Ball Arena 3/19/2023 TCU - Ball Arena

TCU Schedule