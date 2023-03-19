The Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.

You can tune in to NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC to see the match unfold as the Capitals attempt to take down the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Capitals vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/17/2023 Capitals Wild 4-2 MIN

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals' total of 211 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals' 216 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 18th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Capitals have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 39 goals over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 64 37 28 65 41 26 42.9%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 69 12 39 51 52 38 47.9%
Dylan Strome 69 16 34 50 33 37 49.2%
T.J. Oshie 52 18 15 33 21 41 46%
Conor Sheary 70 12 19 31 30 37 54.1%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 184 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank third.
  • The Wild's 198 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Wild have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 67 22 41 63 38 40 39.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 69 23 29 52 11 39 48.2%
Matthew Boldy 69 19 29 48 34 47 57%
Marcus Johansson 68 15 19 34 25 25 42.6%

