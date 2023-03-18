The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after winning six road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Kings.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Wizards Stats Insights

  • The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.3% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
  • Washington has put together a 20-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.
  • The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
  • The Wizards' 112.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings give up.
  • Washington is 15-7 when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

  • The Wizards score 113.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 113.2 per game, 0.1 fewer points than away (113.3).
  • Washington allows 113.2 points per game at home, and 113.3 away.
  • The Wizards pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.8).

Wizards Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kyle Kuzma Questionable Knee

