Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status - Wizards vs. Kings Injury Report March 18
The Washington Wizards (32-38) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Kristaps Porzingis, as they prepare for their Saturday, March 18 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (42-27) at Capital One Arena, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Wizards' last contest on Friday ended in a 117-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Bradley Beal scored 22 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|22.8
|8.5
|2.6
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Richaun Holmes: Questionable (Illness), Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus), Trey Lyles: Questionable (Shoulder)
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings give up to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.
- The Wizards have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 110.8 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points their than season average of 112.7.
- Washington connects on 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.7. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.
- The Wizards rank 19th in the NBA with 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Wizards vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-3
|236.5
