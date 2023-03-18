The Washington Wizards (32-38) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Kristaps Porzingis, as they prepare for their Saturday, March 18 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (42-27) at Capital One Arena, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wizards' last contest on Friday ended in a 117-94 loss to the Cavaliers. Bradley Beal scored 22 points in the Wizards' loss, leading the team.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristaps Porzingis PF Questionable Illness 22.8 8.5 2.6

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Richaun Holmes: Questionable (Illness), Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus), Trey Lyles: Questionable (Shoulder)

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings give up to opponents.

Washington has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 118.2 points.

The Wizards have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 110.8 points per contest, 1.9 fewer points their than season average of 112.7.

Washington connects on 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.7. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

The Wizards rank 19th in the NBA with 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -3 236.5

