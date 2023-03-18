The Sacramento Kings (42-27) visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after winning six road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 235.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played 20 games this season that ended with a point total above 235.5 points.

Washington has a 226-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Washington's ATS record is 34-36-0 this season.

The Wizards have been victorious in 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 37 53.6% 120.9 233.6 118.2 231.4 235.9 Wizards 20 28.6% 112.7 233.6 113.2 231.4 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

The Wizards have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

This year, Washington is 15-18-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).

The Wizards score an average of 112.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.

Washington is 15-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 39-30 13-11 34-35 Wizards 34-36 12-14 35-35

Wizards vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Wizards 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 32-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-7 38-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-7 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 15-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-22 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-23

