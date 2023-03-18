Wizards vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are only 3-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA.
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Wizards 117 - Kings 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Kings have put together a 39-29-1 ATS record this season compared to the 32-36-2 mark of the Wizards.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Sacramento (18-15) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Washington (14-17-2) does as the underdog (42.4%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it better (49.3% of the time) than Washington (47.1%).
- The Kings have a .698 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-13) this season, better than the .364 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-28).
Wizards Performance Insights
- On offense Washington is the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA (112.7 points per game). On defense it is 14th (113.2 points conceded per game).
- The Wizards are 13th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.
- Washington takes 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.
