The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) and the No. 16 seed Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) meet on Friday at 5:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lady Mocs average just 2.5 more points per game (59.6) than the Hokies give up to opponents (57.1).

Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.6 points.

The Hokies score 72.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 54.7 the Lady Mocs give up.

Virginia Tech has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 54.7 points.

When Chattanooga allows fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

Virginia Tech Schedule