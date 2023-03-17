Friday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) and Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) squaring off at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 75-67 against Louisville.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies took down the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 58-37, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights