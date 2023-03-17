Friday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Hokies enter this matchup on the heels of a 75-67 win against Louisville on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies beat the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 58-37 win on March 4, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

Virginia Tech Performance Insights