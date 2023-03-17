Friday's contest at MVP Arena has the Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) squaring off against the VCU Rams (27-7) at TBA (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 victory for Saint Mary's (CA), who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 69, VCU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.6)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

Saint Mary's (CA) is 16-13-0 against the spread this season compared to VCU's 16-14-0 ATS record. The Gaels are 15-14-0 and the Rams are 12-18-0 in terms of going over the point total. Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while VCU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams have a +290 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 186th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.9 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.

VCU ranks 257th in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.1 its opponents average.

VCU hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (310th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make, shooting 32.3% from deep.

VCU has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.8 per game (271st in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (21st in college basketball).

