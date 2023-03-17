Friday's game at Jon M. Huntsman Center has the Utah Utes (25-4) going head to head against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (29-4) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-62 victory as our model heavily favors Utah.

In their last time out, the Utes lost 66-58 to Washington State on Thursday.

Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Utah vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 84, Gardner-Webb 62

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes took down the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 84-78, on February 25, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Utes have the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (12).

Utah has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Utah 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25

71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29

124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16

85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14

80-79 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 15

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 15, the Runnin' Bulldogs took down the East Carolina Lady Pirates (No. 83 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-59.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (26).

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 83) on December 15

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 158) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 177) on November 19

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 228) on December 31

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 228) on January 28

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes are outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game with a +509 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Utah is posting 78.7 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (83.5).

Offensively, the Utes have performed better in home games this year, posting 89.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.

Defensively, Utah has been better at home this year, surrendering 63.7 points per game, compared to 66.8 in road games.

The Utes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 80 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points fewer than the 83.5 they've scored this year.

