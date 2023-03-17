The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) meet on Friday at 2:00 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPN.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Spartanettes score 11.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Gamecocks give up (51.1).

Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.

South Carolina is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 62.3 points.

The 81.4 points per game the Gamecocks score are 31.4 more points than the Spartanettes allow (50.0).

When South Carolina puts up more than 50.0 points, it is 29-0.

Norfolk State is 23-5 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

