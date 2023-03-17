Friday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) versus the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-42 in favor of South Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Spartanettes earned a 56-52 victory over Howard.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes captured their best win of the season on November 23, when they defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 188 in our computer rankings, 48-43.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (five).

Norfolk State has the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (23).

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 207) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 233) on January 14

56-52 over Howard (No. 233) on March 11

Norfolk State Performance Insights