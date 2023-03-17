The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) on Friday, starting at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -4.5 139.5

Indiana vs Kent State Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers have gone 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hoosiers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

So far this year, Kent State has put together a 20-10-0 record against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Kent State has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4 Kent State 19 63.3% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Indiana vs Kent State Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hoosiers have gone over the total six times.

Kent State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Five of the Golden Flashes' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Hoosiers record 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

When Indiana scores more than 65.7 points, it is 12-8 against the spread and 18-5 overall.

The Golden Flashes put up 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.5).

Kent State has put together a 14-9 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0 Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State 15-2 Home Record 15-0 5-7 Away Record 9-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

