If you're a new customer (in an area with legal online sports betting) and want to make a bet on the Saint Mary's (CA)-VCU game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to sign up with BetMGM and benefit from our very appealing BetMGM bonus as soon as possible!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -4.5 Point Total: 122.5

122.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -175, VCU +145

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to wager on the Gaels and Rams game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Gaels (-175) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.71 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If the Gaels, for example, are -4.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -4.5 means that they must win by at least five points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Gaels fail to win by five or more points, then the Rams will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -115). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on game props (will Saint Mary's (CA) beat VCU to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

If you decide to gamble, please do it responsibly. Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.