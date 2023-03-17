The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) take on the Washington Wizards (32-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

BSOH and NBCS-DC+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Wizards 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 5.5)

Cavaliers (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



The Cavaliers' .528 ATS win percentage (38-33-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Wizards' .464 mark (32-35-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Cleveland (18-7-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Washington (8-10-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (42.1%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland does it more often (50% of the time) than Washington (47.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 41-15, a better mark than the Wizards have recorded (16-27) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington is 21st in the NBA in points scored (113 per game) and 14th in points conceded (113.2).

This season the Wizards are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

In 2022-23, the Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-point makes (11.2 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Washington attempts 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 26.7% are 3-pointers.

