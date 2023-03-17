The St. Louis Blues will visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, with Pavel Buchnevich coming off a hat trick in their last game.

You can watch the action on NBCS-DC and BSMW as the Capitals square off against the Blues.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSMW

NBCS-DC and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Capitals vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/17/2022 Blues Capitals 5-4 (F/SO) STL

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, allowing 206 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Capitals rank 17th in the league with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 63 37 27 64 40 25 42.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 68 12 39 51 50 36 47.5% Dylan Strome 68 16 34 50 33 36 49.2% T.J. Oshie 51 18 15 33 20 39 44.2% Conor Sheary 69 12 19 31 30 37 54.1%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 249 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 27th in the NHL.

The Blues have 207 goals this season (3.1 per game), 21st in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players