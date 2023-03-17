Friday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (22-10) against the UCSB Gauchos (27-7) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, UCSB is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 143.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Baylor -10.5

Baylor -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -600, UCSB +425

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Baylor vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, UCSB 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. UCSB

Pick ATS: UCSB (+10.5)



UCSB (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Baylor is 16-14-0 against the spread, while UCSB's ATS record this season is 18-12-0. A total of 17 out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and 18 of the Gauchos' games have gone over. The two teams score 149.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while UCSB has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (scoring 77.2 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball) and have a +221 scoring differential overall.

Baylor pulls down 30.2 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to the 29.2 of its opponents.

Baylor makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Bears' 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 91.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 166th in college basketball.

Baylor has committed 12 turnovers per game (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (104th in college basketball).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 72.2 points per game, 166th in college basketball, and allowing 65.6 per contest, 51st in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential.

UCSB comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It collects 29.3 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.6.

UCSB connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

UCSB has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.5 per game (45th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (177th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.