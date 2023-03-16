A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Furman Paladins (27-7) take the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) on Thursday at Amway Center. The contest begins at 12:40 PM on truTV. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 4-13 matchup. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Virginia vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -5.5 131.5

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia's 29 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 131.5 points 12 times.

Virginia's outings this year have an average point total of 128.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-17-0 ATS this season.

Virginia has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 19, or 90.5%, of those games.

This season, Virginia has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Virginia has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Virginia vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 12 41.4% 67.8 149.9 60.3 131.5 128.6 Furman 25 86.2% 82.1 149.9 71.2 131.5 147

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Virginia has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Cavaliers score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Paladins allow (71.2).

Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Virginia vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 12-17-0 5-13 14-15-0 Furman 18-11-0 0-0 16-13-0

Virginia vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

Virginia Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 6-5 Away Record 8-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

