The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (26-8) take on the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 7:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Oral Roberts matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

Duke has covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 34 games this season have hit the over.

Oral Roberts has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 13 Golden Eagles games this year have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Duke is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Devils' national championship odds have fallen from +1600 at the start of the season to +3500, the 68th-biggest change among all teams.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Oral Roberts Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +70000

+70000 Based on its moneyline odds, Oral Roberts has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

