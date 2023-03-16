Thursday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (24-10) facing off at Legacy Arena at BJCC in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-66 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:45 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Texas A&M-CC projects to cover the 24.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The over/under is currently listed at 155.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -24.5

Alabama -24.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -10000, Texas A&M-CC +2200

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Texas A&M-CC 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC

Pick ATS: Texas A&M-CC (+24.5)



Texas A&M-CC (+24.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



Alabama has compiled a 20-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-CC is 18-10-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Crimson Tide are 14-17-0 and the Islanders are 18-10-0. The two teams score an average of 162.4 points per game, 6.9 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests, while Texas A&M-CC has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +465 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It records 40.8 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9 per contest.

Alabama makes 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball), 4.6 more than its opponents (5.5).

The Crimson Tide rank 88th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in college basketball, allowing 81 points per 100 possessions.

Alabama has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (320th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (229th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 72.5 per outing (254th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 34 rebounds per game, 52nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.6.

Texas A&M-CC knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33%.

Texas A&M-CC has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.5 (245th in college basketball) while forcing 15.1 (23rd in college basketball).

