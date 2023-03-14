The Washington Wizards (31-37) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-53) on Tuesday, March 14 at Capital One Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Wizards are coming off of a 112-93 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Sunday. In the losing effort, Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 25 points.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Taj Gibson PF Questionable Illness 3.4 2.0 0.7 Kyle Kuzma PF Out Knee 21.2 7.3 3.8 Johnny Davis SG Questionable Illness 1.1 0.6 0.2

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Cory Joseph: Questionable (Illness), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Out (Hip), Jaden Ivey: Out (Health & Safety Protocols)

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSDETX

Wizards Season Insights

The Wizards average 112.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons allow.

Washington has a 15-7 record when putting up more than 118.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Wizards have been scoring 108.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Washington hits 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 36.0% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

The Wizards' 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in the NBA, and the 114.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -13 221

