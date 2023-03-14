Kristaps Porzingis and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 112-93 loss to the 76ers, Porzingis tallied nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Porzingis' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.9 23.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 7.9 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 36.5 34 34.2 PR 33.5 31.4 31.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kristaps Porzingis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 16.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 103 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.2.

Giving up 118.6 points per game, the Pistons are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Pistons are 24th in the NBA, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Pistons are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Pistons allow 12 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 32 24 7 2 3 0 0 10/25/2022 25 20 7 2 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porzingis or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.