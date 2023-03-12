Delon Wright and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be matching up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 10, Wright put up 10 points, five assists and three steals in a 114-107 loss versus the Hawks.

We're going to look at Wright's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Delon Wright Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.1 10.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.1 Assists 3.5 4.0 4.8 PRA -- 14.4 19.2 PR 10.5 10.4 14.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.3



Delon Wright Insights vs. the 76ers

Wright has taken 5.4 shots per game this season and made 2.6 per game, which account for 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 4.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 111.0 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 23.7 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Delon Wright vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 17 7 0 1 1 0 3

