Daniel Gafford Player Prop Bets: Wizards vs. 76ers - March 12
The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
Let's look at Gafford's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|8.6
|9.7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.4
|6.4
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|15
|17.4
|PR
|14.5
|14
|16.1
Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Gafford is responsible for attempting 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.
- The Wizards rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.
- The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.4 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.7 assists per game.
Daniel Gafford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/27/2022
|19
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11/2/2022
|11
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10/31/2022
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
