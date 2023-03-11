Saturday's game at Norfolk Scope has the Norfolk State Spartanettes (25-6) squaring off against the Howard Lady Bison (16-13) at 4:00 PM ET on March 11. Our computer prediction projects a 62-55 victory for Norfolk State, who are favored by our model.

In their last game on Friday, the Spartanettes earned an 81-59 victory against North Carolina Central.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Norfolk State vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, Howard 55

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartanettes' signature victory this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 188) in our computer rankings. The Spartanettes brought home the 48-43 win at a neutral site on November 23.

Norfolk State has 22 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 197) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 215) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 232) on January 14

70-65 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 239) on November 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Norfolk State Performance Insights