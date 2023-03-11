Liberty vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) at Alico Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of FGCU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.
The Lady Flames' last outing on Wednesday ended in an 84-56 win over Lipscomb.
Liberty vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Liberty vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames' signature win of the season came against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Flames picked up the 88-78 home win on January 21.
- The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (13).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Liberty is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 88-78 at home over FGCU (No. 31) on January 21
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 68) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 159) on January 26
- 84-56 at home over Lipscomb (No. 192) on March 8
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 192) on January 28
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game, with a +261 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (85th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per contest (102nd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Liberty is averaging more points (71.1 per game) than it is overall (70) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Flames average 75.8 points per game. On the road, they score 63.4.
- At home, Liberty allows 59 points per game. On the road, it concedes 61.3.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Flames are posting 76.1 points per contest, 6.1 more than their season average (70).
