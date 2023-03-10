Kyle Kuzma and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 122-120 loss to the Hawks, Kuzma totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Let's break down Kuzma's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.5 20.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.8 2.9 PRA 32.5 32.6 28.9 PR 28.5 28.8 26 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.7



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Kyle Kuzma has made 8.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.5% of his team's total makes.

Kuzma is averaging 7.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 21st in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

The Hawks allow 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.5 per game.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 35 25 10 6 2 0 2 2/28/2023 37 28 3 1 2 1 1

