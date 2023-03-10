Hampton vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at SECU Arena has the Towson Tigers (19-10) going head to head against the Hampton Lady Pirates (12-17) at 12:00 PM ET on March 10. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Towson, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Pirates secured a 78-67 win over Delaware.
Hampton vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Hampton vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 69, Hampton 61
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates beat the No. 141-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Towson Tigers, 72-61, on February 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Tigers have tied for the 114th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Towson (No. 141) on February 19
- 78-67 over Delaware (No. 197) on March 9
- 77-72 at home over Delaware (No. 197) on March 4
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 215) on February 9
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 274) on January 1
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a -70 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 61.7 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.1 per outing to rank 179th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Hampton is putting up fewer points (60.1 per game) than it is overall (61.7) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Pirates are scoring 7.2 more points per game at home (65.0) than away (57.8).
- Hampton allows 59.6 points per game at home, and 67.9 away.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Pirates are averaging 65.7 points per contest, 4.0 more than their season average (61.7).
