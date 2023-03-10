Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 122-120 loss to the Hawks (his most recent action) Gafford put up four points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 8.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 5.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 14.9 15.5 PR 15.5 13.9 14.3



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

Gafford's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Hawks give up 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have conceded 25.5 per game, 15th in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 23 4 2 2 0 0 1 2/28/2023 34 13 12 2 0 3 1

