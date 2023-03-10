Bradley Beal and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 122-120 loss to the Hawks, Beal had 24 points, eight assists and three steals.

Let's look at Beal's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 25.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.8 Assists 6.5 5.5 6.4 PRA 35.5 32.6 36.2 PR 29.5 27.1 29.8 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bradley Beal's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.7 per contest.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beal's Wizards average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 44.8 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks give up 25.5 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 11.8 makes per contest, seventh in the NBA.

Bradley Beal vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 37 24 3 8 0 1 3 2/28/2023 35 37 3 7 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beal or any of his Wizards teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.