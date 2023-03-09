SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) and the Lamar Cardinals (20-11) clashing at The Legacy Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-59 victory for SE Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lions are coming off of a 60-58 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
SE Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 62, Lamar 59
SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis
- The Lions defeated the No. 167-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 59-51, on February 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- SE Louisiana has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (17).
SE Louisiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 4
- 53-46 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on January 12
- 46-42 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on January 21
- 60-58 over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on March 8
- 66-55 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 257) on February 18
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 66-54 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on February 23.
- Lamar has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on February 23
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 141) on January 7
- 65-53 over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on March 8
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 167) on February 11
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 195) on December 17
SE Louisiana Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 62.6 points per game to rank 233rd in college basketball while giving up 54.4 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball) and have a +237 scoring differential overall.
- With 61.1 points per game in Southland tilts, SE Louisiana is scoring 1.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (62.6 PPG).
- The Lions are scoring 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 58.3 points per contest.
- In home games, SE Louisiana is surrendering 10.8 fewer points per game (48.1) than when playing on the road (58.9).
- The Lions have been putting up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 62.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +141 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.7 points per game, 189th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.1 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Lamar has scored 65.8 points per game in Southland play, and 64.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Cardinals are averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (68.6) than away (58.1).
- Lamar is allowing fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than away (62.1).
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are posting 69 points per game, 4.3 more than their season average (64.7).
