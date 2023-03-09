Hampton vs. Delaware Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - CAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Delaware Blue Hens (16-13) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (11-17) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Delaware coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM on March 9.
The teams square off once again after the Lady Pirates beat the Blue Hens 77-72 on Saturday.
Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction
- Prediction: Delaware 67, Hampton 61
Hampton Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Pirates' signature win this season came against the Towson Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Lady Pirates brought home the 72-61 win at home on February 19.
Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Towson (No. 142) on February 19
- 77-72 at home over Delaware (No. 188) on March 4
- 66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 212) on February 9
- 57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on January 1
- 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on January 6
Hampton Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates have a -81 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 61.1 points per game, 256th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.0 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Hampton has averaged 60.1 points per game in CAA action, and 61.1 overall.
- At home, the Lady Pirates average 65.0 points per game. Away, they score 57.8.
- In 2022-23 Hampton is conceding 8.3 fewer points per game at home (59.6) than on the road (67.9).
- While the Lady Pirates are putting up 61.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 65.3 a contest.
