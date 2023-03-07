Tuesday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and Omaha Mavericks (15-16) squaring off at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 82-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Jackrabbits came out on top in their most recent matchup 87-60 against Oral Roberts on Monday.

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 82, Omaha 56

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on November 21, the Jackrabbits beat the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20) in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-55.

South Dakota State has 17 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 71) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 170) on February 2

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' best victory this season came against the Wichita State Shockers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings. The Mavericks took home the 72-67 win at home on November 12.

The Jackrabbits have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on November 12

84-81 over North Dakota (No. 170) on March 5

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 179) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on January 7

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits have a +587 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 79.0 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball and are allowing 60.6 per outing to rank 80th in college basketball.

South Dakota State's offense has been better in Summit games this year, scoring 85.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 79.0 PPG.

The Jackrabbits put up 86.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 73.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.1 points per contest.

South Dakota State allows 60.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.0 in away games.

The Jackrabbits have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 83.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.8 points more than the 79.0 they've scored this year.

Omaha Performance Insights