Bradley Beal and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 117-111 loss against the Bucks, Beal tallied 33 points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Beal's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.1 25.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.5 Assists 6.5 5.4 5.9 PRA 35.5 32.2 36.3 PR 29.5 26.8 30.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

Beal is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Beal's Wizards average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 119 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Pistons are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Bradley Beal vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 22 13 4 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.