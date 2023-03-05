How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) will try to claim the ACC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they face off with the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (23-10) on Sunday at 1:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies allow.
- Louisville has a 19-6 record when allowing fewer than 72.4 points.
- When it scores more than 56.7 points, Louisville is 21-6.
- The Hokies put up 72.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 62.9 the Cardinals allow.
- Virginia Tech is 21-1 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45.2% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, just 7% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 65-52
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.