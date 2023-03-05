Sunday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and the Louisville Cardinals (23-10) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 5) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies enter this contest on the heels of a 58-37 victory over Duke on Saturday.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 68, Louisville 64

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 61-45 win on February 16, which was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 9-4 (.692%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll)) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on December 4

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1

Virginia Tech Performance Insights