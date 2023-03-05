Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (22-7) versus the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (15-15) at Liberty Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Liberty, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Lady Flames are coming off of a 69-68 win against Bellarmine in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Liberty vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Kennesaw State 60
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Flames registered their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 32), according to our computer rankings.
- Liberty has 15 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 67) on December 18
- 71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 168) on January 26
- 65-56 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on January 28
- 67-57 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on February 11
- 72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Lady Flames outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per contest to rank 101st in college basketball) and have a +212 scoring differential overall.
- Liberty is tallying 71.1 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 2.3 more points per game than its season average (68.8).
- The Lady Flames are scoring 74 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.4 points per contest.
- Liberty is ceding 58.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Flames have been scoring 72.3 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 68.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.