JMU vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the James Madison Dukes (24-7) against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (22-11) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM on March 5.
The Dukes are coming off of a 62-43 win over Marshall in their most recent outing on Friday.
JMU vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
JMU vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 67, Old Dominion 62
JMU Schedule Analysis
- On December 21, the Dukes claimed their best win of the season, a 78-66 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Dukes are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 128) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 146) on February 16
- 63-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 154) on January 7
- 73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 158) on February 18
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes average 69.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 60.4 per outing (77th in college basketball). They have a +276 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.
- JMU's offense has been less effective in Sun Belt contests this season, averaging 68.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.3 PPG.
- On offense, the Dukes average 69.1 points per game in home games, compared to 69.4 points per game on the road.
- JMU allows 62.3 points per game in home games, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.
- The Dukes have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 66.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.2 points fewer than the 69.3 they've scored this year.
