Pascal Siakam and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (31-33) go head to head with the Washington Wizards (30-32) at Capital One Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, March 4

Saturday, March 4 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Siakam, Kristaps Porzingis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards beat the Raptors, 119-108, on Thursday. Kuzma poured in a team-high 30 points for the Wizards, and OG Anunoby had 26 for the Raptors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 30 5 5 1 0 4 Kristaps Porzingis 25 5 2 1 2 2 Daniel Gafford 18 5 2 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis is the Wizards' top scorer (22.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and contributes 2.5 assists.

Kuzma gives the Wizards 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bradley Beal is posting 22.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Wizards receive 9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Monte Morris is the Wizards' top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bradley Beal 22.2 3.6 5.7 0.9 0.6 1.9 Kristaps Porzingis 19.5 6.1 2.2 0.4 1.1 2.1 Daniel Gafford 10.3 6.4 1.7 0.5 1.7 0 Deni Avdija 9.6 7.3 2.6 0.9 0.2 0.8 Delon Wright 8.1 3.8 4.5 1.7 0.4 1.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.