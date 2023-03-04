The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) are welcoming in the Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) for a matchup of ACC rivals at Cassell Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

In games Virginia Tech shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 12-5 overall.

The Hokies are the 212th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seminoles sit at 328th.

The Hokies score only 2.4 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Seminoles give up (76.5).

Virginia Tech has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Virginia Tech scores 76.9 points per game in home games, compared to 71.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Hokies have played better in home games this season, ceding 66.3 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.

Virginia Tech is making 9.1 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.9 more threes and 5.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.2 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Schedule