How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will play the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies average 22.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (50.5).
- Virginia Tech has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
- Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it scores more than 50.5 points.
- The Blue Devils score 64.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 57.4 the Hokies allow.
- Duke is 19-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.
- Duke's record is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- This season the Blue Devils are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hokies give up.
- The Hokies make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 61-59
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 65-52
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.