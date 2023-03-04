The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will play the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies average 22.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (50.5).
  • Virginia Tech has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • The Blue Devils score 64.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 57.4 the Hokies allow.
  • Duke is 19-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.
  • Duke's record is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
  • This season the Blue Devils are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hokies give up.
  • The Hokies make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ North Carolina W 61-59 Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 65-52 Hank McCamish Pavilion
3/3/2023 Miami (FL) W 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Duke - Greensboro Coliseum

