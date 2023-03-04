The No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (25-5) will play the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Hokies average 22.4 more points per game (72.9) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (50.5).

Virginia Tech has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.

Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it scores more than 50.5 points.

The Blue Devils score 64.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 57.4 the Hokies allow.

Duke is 19-0 when scoring more than 57.4 points.

Duke's record is 24-4 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

This season the Blue Devils are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hokies give up.

The Hokies make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Schedule