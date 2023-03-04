Saturday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Duke Blue Devils (25-5) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (25-4) at 2:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Duke, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Hokies secured a 68-42 win over Miami (FL).

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 62, Virginia Tech 61

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16, the Hokies notched their best win of the season, a 61-45 home victory.

The Hokies have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (eight).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 1

84-70 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 12

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 28) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights