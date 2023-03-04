Richmond vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UMass Minutewomen (25-5) and Richmond Spiders (20-9) matching up at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 73-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 4.
The Spiders won their last outing 70-65 against Fordham on Friday.
Richmond vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Richmond vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, Richmond 61
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- On December 20, the Spiders claimed their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Minutewomen are 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 37th-most wins.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on January 29
- 70-65 over Fordham (No. 95) on March 3
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 128) on February 15
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 167) on February 8
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders' +289 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.2 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (149th in college basketball).
- Richmond has averaged 3.7 more points in A-10 action (76.9) than overall (73.2).
- At home the Spiders are putting up 86 points per game, 24.5 more than they are averaging away (61.5).
- In 2022-23 Richmond is giving up 7.4 more points per game at home (67.8) than away (60.4).
- Over their past 10 games, the Spiders are averaging 85.4 points per game, 12.2 more than their season average (73.2).
