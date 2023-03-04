Saturday's game features the Delaware Blue Hens (16-12) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (10-17) matching up at Hampton Convocation Center (on March 4) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 victory for Delaware, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lady Pirates suffered a 72-58 loss to Hofstra.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 65, Hampton 61

Hampton Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Pirates beat the Towson Tigers 72-61 on February 19.

The Lady Pirates have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 219) on February 9

57-54 on the road over Elon (No. 281) on January 1

56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 284) on January 6

74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 298) on January 29

38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 331) on January 15

Hampton Performance Insights