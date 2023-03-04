The Washington Capitals (30-27-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (18-32-12) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

The Sharks' game against the Capitals can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-DC+.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-DC+

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/12/2023 Capitals Sharks 4-1 SJ

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have conceded 187 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Capitals' 190 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 25 goals during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 58 33 24 57 38 23 42.9% Evgeny Kuznetsov 62 11 39 50 47 36 47.3% Dylan Strome 62 13 27 40 30 35 48.4% Conor Sheary 63 12 18 30 25 32 51.4% T.J. Oshie 45 15 12 27 16 34 43%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have given up 226 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

The Sharks' 182 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Sharks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players