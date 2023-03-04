How to Watch the Capitals vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (30-27-6) visit the San Jose Sharks (18-32-12) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
The Sharks' game against the Capitals can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-DC+, so tune in to take in the action.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-DC+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Capitals vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/12/2023
|Capitals
|Sharks
|4-1 SJ
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 187 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
- The Capitals' 190 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 25 goals during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|58
|33
|24
|57
|38
|23
|42.9%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|62
|11
|39
|50
|47
|36
|47.3%
|Dylan Strome
|62
|13
|27
|40
|30
|35
|48.4%
|Conor Sheary
|63
|12
|18
|30
|25
|32
|51.4%
|T.J. Oshie
|45
|15
|12
|27
|16
|34
|43%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have given up 226 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- The Sharks' 182 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Sharks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|62
|19
|59
|78
|77
|62
|0%
|Logan Couture
|62
|21
|29
|50
|23
|55
|46.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|59
|15
|33
|48
|25
|34
|53.6%
|Alexander Barabanov
|57
|12
|27
|39
|31
|22
|100%
|Kevin Labanc
|52
|10
|15
|25
|17
|25
|60%
