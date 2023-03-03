Richmond vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - A-10 Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Fordham Rams (18-11) and the Richmond Spiders (19-9) at Chase Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM on March 3.
The Spiders are coming off of a 71-60 win over Dayton in their most recent game on Thursday.
Richmond vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Richmond vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 68, Richmond 65
Richmond Schedule Analysis
- Against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Spiders notched their best win of the season on December 20, a 75-73 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 13-3 (.813%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.
Richmond 2022-23 Best Wins
- 94-90 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 87) on January 29
- 69-48 on the road over Liberty (No. 103) on November 7
- 84-74 at home over Saint Louis (No. 141) on February 15
- 67-51 at home over La Salle (No. 164) on February 8
- 190-113 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Richmond Performance Insights
- The Spiders are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per contest (149th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Richmond is putting up more points (76.9 per game) than it is overall (73.4) in 2022-23.
- The Spiders are scoring more points at home (86.0 per game) than away (61.5).
- In 2022-23 Richmond is giving up 7.4 more points per game at home (67.8) than on the road (60.4).
- In their last 10 games, the Spiders are putting up 84.3 points per game, 10.9 more than their season average (73.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.