Friday's game between the James Madison Dukes (23-7) and Marshall Thundering Herd (17-13) matching up at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.

In their last time out, the Dukes lost 71-58 to Marshall on Friday.

JMU vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

JMU vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 68, Marshall 60

JMU Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Dukes picked up their best win of the season on December 21, a 78-66 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Dukes are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

JMU has 13 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 103) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 125) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 16

63-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 7

73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 162) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

JMU Performance Insights