JMU vs. Marshall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the James Madison Dukes (23-7) and Marshall Thundering Herd (17-13) matching up at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.
In their last time out, the Dukes lost 71-58 to Marshall on Friday.
JMU vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
JMU vs. Marshall Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 68, Marshall 60
JMU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Dukes picked up their best win of the season on December 21, a 78-66 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Dukes are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- JMU has 13 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 103) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 125) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 151) on February 16
- 63-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 7
- 73-68 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 162) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes average 69.5 points per game (99th in college basketball) while allowing 61.0 per contest (90th in college basketball). They have a +257 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.
- Offensively, JMU is scoring 68.1 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (69.5 points per game) is 1.4 PPG higher.
- The Dukes are putting up 69.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (69.4).
- JMU cedes 62.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 60.9 in away games.
- The Dukes have been putting up 66.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 69.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.