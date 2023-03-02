Wizards vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors (31-32) face the Washington Wizards (29-32) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and SportsNet. The point total for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-1.5
|223.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 32 games this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.
- Washington's average game total this season has been 226.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Washington has put together a 30-31-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have been victorious in 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has won 14 of its 35 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|32
|50.8%
|112.6
|225.7
|111.9
|225.1
|223.4
|Wizards
|32
|52.5%
|113.1
|225.7
|113.2
|225.1
|225.8
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have gone over the total four times.
- Washington has performed better against the spread away (19-15-0) than at home (11-16-0) this season.
- The Wizards average just 1.2 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors give up (111.9).
- Washington has put together a 23-13 ATS record and a 22-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|31-32
|17-20
|33-30
|Wizards
|30-31
|19-18
|30-31
Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Wizards
|112.6
|113.1
|21
|19
|15-12
|23-13
|18-9
|22-14
|111.9
|113.2
|7
|14
|26-12
|23-8
|26-12
|24-7
